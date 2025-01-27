Colombia agrees to accept migrants from US, tariffs, some sanctions lifted — White House

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. The Colombian government has agreed to all of US President Donald Trump's terms to unconditionally accept migrants deported by the US side, the White House reported.

"The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay," the statement said.

At the same time, the US leaves in place visa restrictions for officials and increased border controls on Colombian citizens and cargo from that country until it accepts the first group of repatriated migrants.

According to the statement, the draft project to impose tariffs and sanctions will be signed if the Colombian authorities do not fulfill the terms of the agreement to receive migrants.

On Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered that US planes carrying Colombians deported from the North American country be barred from landing in Colombia. In response, US President Donald Trump said his administration would impose a 25% trade tariff on imports from Colombia because the country's authorities refused to accept a flight carrying illegal migrants. The US president said the tariffs would rise to 50% in a week's time, adding that this was "just the beginning."

The politician has repeatedly called for tougher immigration policies and forced deportations of illegal migrants.

Petro's government said that Colombia is actively negotiating with the US over the deportation of compatriots and is preparing a presidential plane for their return. At the same time, the Colombian president said his country would impose retaliatory trade tariffs on goods from the United States.