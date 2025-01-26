Trump, Starmer discuss maintaining close US-UK ties at first conversation

LONDON, January 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump had his first telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer after his inauguration, a spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"They also discussed trade and the economy, with the Prime Minister setting out how we (the UK - TASS) are deregulating to boost growth," the statement said. "The two leaders stressed the importance of the close and warm ties between the UK and the US, and the [US] President spoke of his respect and affection for the [British] Royal Family," the spokesperson emphasized.

Starmer also congratulated Trump on his inauguration, noting his role in securing a hostage release and ceasefire deal between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

"They discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East," the spokesperson noted.

Trump also offered Starmer his condolences on the recent death of his younger brother, Nick.