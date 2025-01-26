Western offensive actions towards Russia, Belarus cannot but cause outrage — CIS

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. The campaign of attacks, pressure, and disinformation unleashed against Russia and Belarus by the West cannot fail to cause outrage, said the head of the election observer mission for the Belarusian presidential elections from the CIS, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Sergey Lebedev.

"We are closely monitoring the situation around Belarus and Russia. Of course, the attacks campaign, pressure, and disinformation that the West has built around our countries cannot but cause outrage," he told journalists.