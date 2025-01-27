Rebels capture Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo — news agency

PRETORIA, January 27. /TASS/. The March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group has captured a large city of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Reuters reported, citing its leader.

According to the news agency, the city of Goma was taken by M23 forces on January 26. The group's leader said that the government troops in and around Goma are expected to lay down their arms.

There is no official confirmation of this information from the country’s government sources.

Goma is the capital of North Kivu province and is located on the border with Rwanda. The city is home to two million people. The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo accuses Rwanda of providing military support to the rebels.

In November 2012, M23 rebels captured Goma and held it for nearly two weeks. They abandoned the city after intense international pressure.