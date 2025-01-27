Iran updates Russia, China on nuclear talks with Europe — deputy foreign minister

DUBAI, January 27. /TASS/. Iran is informing Russia and China about the outcomes of its talks with Germany, France and the UK over Iran's nuclear program, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi said.

"Iran is now in dialogue with Europe. At the same time, we are holding talks with China and Russia, informing them about the outcomes of our consultations with Europeans. After the second round of talks in Geneva, I went to Moscow, while [Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem] Gharibabadi travelled to China. <...> After the third round, we met with both Chinese and Russian ambassadors in Tehran to let them know the latest developments," Takht-Ravanchi said in an interview with the ISNA news agency.

Tehran is conveying Moscow and Beijing's views on various issues during its talks with European countries, Iran's deputy foreign minister noted.

In September 2024, Iran resumed talks with Britain, Germany, and France over Iran’s nuclear program on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. So far, three rounds of consultations have been held, with the latest one organized in Geneva on January 13, 2025.

In 2015, the Iran nuclear deal was concluded, which provided for the removal of the toughest restrictions from Tehran, including UN Security Council sanctions, in exchange for a reduction in the program’s development. In 2018, The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump who argued that lifting the restrictions would allow Iran to build up its military capabilities and develop nuclear weapons. The US withdrawal from the deal led to the renewal of Western sanctions against Iran (barring UN sanctions). Russia and China, which are parties to the agreement, opposed the US decision.