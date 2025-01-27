Impasse with US resolved, Colombia announces

HAVANA, January 27. /TASS/. Colombia has reached an agreement on flights sending Colombian migrants back home from the United States, the Colombian Foreign Ministry said.

"We have overcome the impasse with the United States government," the ministry said in a social media statement. Colombia's top diplomat, Luis Gilberto Murillo, will travel to Washington in the next few hours to hold working meetings and exchange diplomatic notes, the ministry announced.

"We will continue to receive Colombians who return as deportees, guaranteeing them decent conditions as citizens subject to rights," the statement reads. According to it, the Colombian government led by President Gustavo Gustavo has the presidential aircraft ready to facilitate the return of Colombians who were going to arrive in the South American country on deportation flights this morning.

On Sunday, the Colombian leader ordered that US planes carrying Colombians deported from the North American country be barred from landing in Colombia. In response, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Colombia.