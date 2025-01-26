Top Hungarian diplomat says reassured by Rubio that Trump is set to end war in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, January 26. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he was reassured by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that US President Donald Trump is determined to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"We reiterated our mutual commitment to peace and my counterpart reassured me that President Donald Trump sets a very important goal - to put an end to the three-year war in our region. I reassured Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Hungary will enthusiastically and firmly support any initiative that will bring us closer to the end of the war and peace," he wrote on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) after a phone call with Rubio.

The top Hungarian diplomat noted that in recent years his country has been living amid serious security risks. "We have sustained very serious economic losses. Naturally, it is in Hungary’s interests that Donald Trump achieves success and helps to put an end to this war. My counterpart reiterated that this is among Donald Trump and his administration’s priority goals," Szijjarto added.