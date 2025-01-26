TOKYO, January 26. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba recognizes the importance of relations with Russia, as they contribute to the stability of East Asia, Muneo Suzuki, a member of Japan’s upper house of parliament, told TASS.

"Prime Minister Ishiba also [recognizes] the importance of Japan-Russia relations. [These relations] contribute to stability in East Asia and worldwide. In this regard, Prime Minister Ishiba clearly understands that Japan's ties with Russia are extremely significant," the lawmaker said.

"No doubt, Ishiba recognizes Russia's importance. He takes into account Russian history, culture, and other factors. Naturally, he understands that Russia is a global power and a neighbor of Japan. In general, this is his perspective," Suzuki said.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia following Moscow's launch of its special military operation. In the fall of 2024, during the Valdai plenary session, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confusion over Japan's sanctions. He noted that Moscow had not taken any action against Tokyo and assured that if Japan resumes cooperation, Russia "will not mess around."

In his January 24 keynote address to parliament, Ishiba acknowledged that Japan-Russia relations remain challenging. However, he affirmed Tokyo's commitment to resolving the territorial dispute and concluding a peace treaty. Ishiba has reiterated this stance twice in previous addresses to the Diet. He also reiterated Japan's commitment to supporting Kiev and maintaining sanctions against Moscow.

Commenting on Ishiba's remarks regarding the peace treaty, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Japan's policy toward Russia continues to be unfriendly.

Suzuki is known for his ties to Russia. He served as an advisor on various issues related to cooperation with Moscow during the tenure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.