Russia to show no mercy if Nazis try to disrupt Victory Day celebrations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Moscow will respond without mercy if Nazis try to disrupt Victory Day celebrations in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I would like to say it straight and with full responsibility: if the Nazis that are re-emerging in the West through Ukraine do that, there will be no mercy for them," the top Russian diplomat stated at a flower-laying ceremony at memorial plaques at the Foreign Ministry building.

"Problems continue to pile up every day, created by those who have turned Zelensky into the direct instrument and the tip of the spear of the aggression against our country that the West is nurturing and has effectively launched by arming the Nazi regime in Kiev and providing it with the most lethal weapons, asking only to hurt Russia as much as possible," Lavrov pointed out.

"They have been trying to spoil Victory Day, a sacred holiday, and I don’t know yet how it will end," the top diplomat noted, adding that the Russian president "has made a statement in this regard, as well as the Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry."

"Just like in the Great Patriotic War, our mission today - in addition to the valor our fighters display on the front of the special military operation every day - is to hold the diplomatic front," the Russian foreign minister noted. In his view, "the situation on this front is getting more and more difficult day by day.".