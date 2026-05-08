Ukrainian army strike highway near Donetsk amid Russian ceasefire

MARIUPOL, May 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are carrying out strikes on the highway connecting Donetsk and Gorlovka with FPV drones despite the Russian-declared ceasefire, Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

"Avoid the M-30 highway (Gorlovka-Yasinovataya). Ukrainian armed formations are conducting FPV drone attacks near the bridge over the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal," Prikhodko wrote on his Telegram channel.

All Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone ceased combat operations at 00:00 Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) and remained on previously held positions, in accordance with the Victory Day ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin. The ceasefire will last until May 10.