Putin, Tokayev frankly discuss all pressing issues on bilateral, int’l agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, enjoy close personal relations that allow them to constructively and frankly discuss all pressing issues both at the bilateral and global levels, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We [Russian delegation] are departing for Astana," Peskov said at a news briefing. "President [Putin] will arrive in Astana later in the day. His state visit will begin."

"It will begin with an informal meeting between the two presidents," he continued. "They have a special personal bond that allows them to discuss the most pressing issues both on the bilateral and global agenda in a very constructive, productive and frank manner."

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists on Tuesday that Kazakh President Tokayev would arrive at Astana Airport on May 27 to personally meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Vladimir Putin will arrive in the capital of Kazakhstan in late afternoon of May 27, obviously in the evening. President of Kazakhstan Tokayev will meet him at the airport," Ushakov stated.