MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Western countries display utmost cynicism regarding the tragedy in Russia’s Starobelsk, where Ukrainian military’s attack on a local college left more than two dozen teenagers killed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"I definitely fully align myself with all voiced statements on the total inadmissibility and utmost cynicism displayed by the West, as well as all those setting the tone in the political sphere and mainstream media, regarding this awful tragedy in Starobelsk," Ryabkov said at a press conference.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on May 24 that over 50 media representatives from 19 countries visited the site of the tragedy in Starobelsk, in the wake of the Ukrainian military attack on a local college.

On May 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the West opted to ignore Ukraine's terror act on a college in Starobelsk. According to him, it was a terrorist attack that "the West ignored and turned a blind eye to, despite all measures to bring as much as possible journalists there."

The Ukrainian military launched drones at the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22. As many as 86 students aged from 14 and 18 years were inside at the time of the attack. According to the latest official reports, 21 people were killed and over 40 more wounded.