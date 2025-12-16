Kremlin prepares actively for president's Q&A session

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Preparations for the president's year-end Q&A session are ramping up, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"[We are in] an active phase of preparation for the year-end event, for the president's combined annual press conference and his direct line," he said referring to the upcoming December 19 event.

The Results of the Year program, which in 2025 will again be held in a combined format of a direct line and a large press conference, will begin at noon on December 19. The combined event will be held for the fourth time. This option was first tested in 2020, when the pandemic prevented the events from being held separately. They returned to this format again in 2023, and it was dubbed The Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin.

Since 2001 (excluding combined events), the direct line has been held 18 times, and the big press conference 16 times. Moreover, Putin conducted a direct line with the Russians not only as president, but also as chairman of the government.