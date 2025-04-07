Russia's international reserves up by 2.37% in March to $647.358 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves amounted to $647.358 billion as of April 1, 2025, having increased by $15.003 bln (or by 2.37%) since the beginning of March, the Central Bank said in a statement.

On April 1, 2024, Russia's international reserves amounted to $590.374 billion.

In March 2025, foreign exchange reserves increased by 0.83% to $418.407 bln, while the value of monetary gold in reserves increased by 5.32% to $228.95 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold

Western countries introduced sanctions against the Bank of Russia after the start of the special operation in Ukraine. In addition to freezing the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Federation, all operations related to the management of the reserves and assets of the Bank of Russia, as well as operations with any legal entity, organization acting on behalf of or at the request of the Bank of Russia were banned.