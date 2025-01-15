Russia, Ukraine exchange 25 prisoners of war from each side in year’s first swap

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 25 prisoners of war from each side, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On January 15, 25 Russian service members were brought back from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime in exchange for 25 captive Ukrainian troops. All released Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. They have also been able to get in touch with their families," the statement reads.

All service members released from Ukrainian captivity will be brought to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation at the Defense Ministry’s medical institutions.

The ministry added that the United Arab Emirates had provided humanitarian mediation for the return of Russian servicemen.