Turkey ready to make any contribution toward settling conflict in Ukraine — top diplomat

ANKARA, May 12. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to make any contribution to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, especially as a mediator and a country hosting talks between the parties, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.

"We call on the parties to waste no time to gather together and agree on a ceasefire, despite the current situation. We hope that this will finally happen and we are working on this track. Our president, all of us are ready to make any contribution to peace, especially as a mediator and a host nation. Mr. Putin has advanced a relevant proposal and [US President Donald] Trump supported this, and later Mr. [Vladimir] Zelensky came out with another proposal. This is a difficult situation but it is developing positively. Naturally, it is important for Turkey to be in the center of this," he said.