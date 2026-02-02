Witkoff discussing sitdown with Iranians during his Middle East visit

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is discussing with Iranian officials a potential meeting during his upcoming Middle East visit, Axios reporter Barak Ravid, who is also a correspondent of Israel’s TV Channel 12, said.

According to Ravid, Witkoff is exploring the possibility of organizing a meeting with Iranian officials amid his visit to the Middle East. "At the current point, no meeting with the Iranians has been appointed. However, contact on this matter continue," he wrote on his X page.

Witkoff is expected to travel to Israel on February 3 and later proceed to Abu Dhabi, where he will take part "in another round of talks with Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday and Thursday," Ravid noted.

Trump said on January 26 that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. According to the US leader, Iranian officials are in serious talks with US colleagues.