Russia's air defense systems shoot down 9 Ukrainian drones — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have destroyed nine Ukrainian drones and intercepted one missile fired from the Olkha multiple rocket launcher overnight, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Sunday.

"Russian air defense systems shot down nine Ukrainian drones in the area of Staromlynovka and Gorlovka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic. One missile fired from the Olkha multiple rocket launcher was also intercepted near Kamenka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that a total of 267 aircraft, 148 helicopters, 1,785 drones, 367 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,359 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 810 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 3,323 field artillery and mortar guns, and 4,984 pieces of special military vehicle equipment have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.