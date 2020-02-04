Some elements of Russia’s next-generation spacecraft already manufactured

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (RSC Energia) has already manufactured a number of elements for the next-generation spacecraft, Oryol, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told TASS in an interview.

"Certain elements have already been manufactured, including the bottom area and power lines," Rogozin said.

According to the official, RSC Energia is now preparing to launch the production of the new spacecraft, including by installing new manufacturing equipment and training its personnel to use it.

Oryol’s avionics, manipulators, computer systems and other elements are now undergoing tests.

The first testing launch of the Oryol spacecraft is planned for 2023, from the Vostochny space center in Russia’s Far East. The spacecraft is expected to make its first uncrewed flight to the International Space Station in the following year. Its manned flights are to begin in 2025.