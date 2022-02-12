The West does not need cause for sanctions against Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Western countries do not need a reason to impose sanctions on Russia, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on the air with the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

"The conclusion is obvious: the West has no need for any reality to introduce sanctions; only information and political coverage is needed. Its large-scale nature we see now, the threat of sanctions," the spokeswoman said.

Russia has already been living for a decade "in the phase of active sanctions, while there were indirect sanctions before, concealed as lists, threats of stop lists and pinpoint sequestration," Zakharova added.