MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces continue to advance, creating buffer zones to ensure the security of the country’s regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing.

When asked to comment on the Ukrainian army’s stated intention to retake positions in Russia’s borderline regions of Kursk and Belgorod, he noted that the Kremlin "did not react to that in any way."

"You know that our troops are advancing, creating buffer zones to ensure the security of our country’s regions. The military continues this work," Peskov added.

A number of media outlets reported on July 8 that Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, believes that Ukraine needs to retake and hold positions in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.