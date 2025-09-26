Russia, Myanmar sign agreement on cooperation in outer space — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, the Roscosmos state space corporation announced.

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov received a delegation headed by acting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing at the National Space Center.

"In the presence of the Myanmar leader, Bakanov and Myanmar space agency Director General Saw Min Maung signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes," Roscosmos said.

The state corporation added that Bakanov and Min Aung Hlaing discussed cooperation in the outer space between the two countries and exchanged views on promising areas of collaboration, in particular cooperation in satellite navigation, remote sensing of the Earth, the creation of spacecraft, increasing human resources potential, and manned programs.