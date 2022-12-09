Istanbul currently hosting Russia-US meeting on `irritants’ in bilateral relations — envoy

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian and US diplomats on `irritants’ in bilateral relations is currently underway in Istanbul, an envoy told TASS on Friday.

"Today, Istanbul is hosting a meeting between Russian and US diplomats. They are discussing irritants. What are the irritants? They include visa issues, and diplomatic exchanges as well as a discussion on the ways in which foreign missions must and must not function," the diplomat explained.

This, however, "is adding neither tracking nor additional output to political communication," the diplomat said. According to him, the Americans are reluctant to discuss "any meaningful issues," barring the Bilateral Consultative Commission and those irritants.