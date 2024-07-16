Russia’s General Staff chief shown robots that help with assault operations

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov, as he traveled to the special military operation area, was shown robotic systems that are successfully used in assault operations of the battlegroup East, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Gerasimov visited the group’s command post, noted the achievements in the liberation of Urozhaynoye and presented state awards.

"At the command post of the battlegroup East, the Chief of the General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov, was shown combat robotic systems that are successfully used in assault operations by the group’s units," the ministry said.

The Chief of the General Staff was shown the LGSH-689 jamming system mounted on the UAZ off-road vehicle. The system operates in the frequency range that is the most common for FPV drones.

He was also shown the ZU-23-2 mobile anti-aircraft machine gun mount.

In addition, Gerasimov was shown the Groza-04 YU mobile radio jamming system, which is designed to suppress communications frequencies of reconnaissance drones and other UAVs.

Also shown was the BR-2 remote-controlled robotic ground platform, with a mount that can be equipped with an assault rifle, Kalashnikov machine gun, grenade launcher or anti-tank missile system.

The BRG-3 robotic platform for evacuating wounded soldiers and transporting cargo also demonstrated its capabilities. The machine can autonomously load injured soldiers into its cargo area.