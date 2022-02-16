Plans for VEB to buy into Russian Railways in place — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Plans for VEB to become a shareholder in Russian Railways remain in place, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This matter was indeed discussed and should be solved according to the plan. This topic remains in place and I believe we will start progressing on this matter in the current year. A bunch of corporate procedures is required to be started in this regard," the Minister said.

The draft financial plan of Russian Railways for 2022-2024 provides for VEB.RF state corporation to become the shareholder in the railway operator in 2022-2023.