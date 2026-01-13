European Commission to clarify terms of 90 bln euro funding for Kiev on Wednesday

BRUSSELS, January 13. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will clarify terms of providing 90 bln euro as funding for Kiev approved in December on January 14, Commission Spokesperson Paula Pinho said at the briefing.

"I will ask you for a little bit of patience and soon, maybe tomorrow already, we should be able to provide more information," Pinho said. The meeting of the EC board is currently underway and in conclusion of the same, it will be possible to present the agenda for tomorrow, she noted. "Maybe, there will be some news on this, so watch this space," the spokesperson added, responding to a question about the conditions for using such funding in 2026-2027.

EC Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said earlier that such money is grant financing for Kiev and will not be provided as a loan. In view of Ukraine’s insolvency, the EC cannot extend loans to it anymore and can only allocate funding on a grant basis.

EU countries will have to gather these 90 bln euro by means of an all-European loan, with all the countries to participate in its repayment, except Hungary and Slovakia.