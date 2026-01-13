Bulk of Germans back military aid to Denmark in case US attacks Greenland — poll

NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. More than 60% of Germans believe that their country, along with other NATO members, should provide military assistance to Denmark if the United States attacks Greenland, according to surveys conducted by research company Forsa for Stern magazine.

The respondents were asked whether Germany, along with its NATO partners, should act on Denmark's request for military assistance if the United States attacked Greenland. 62% of survey participants answered that they should, 32% said the opposite, and 6% were undecided.

When the respondents were broken down by political preferences, it turned out that only Alternative for Germany voters opposed coming to Denmark's aid - 59% of them answered negatively, only 37% expressed a desire to support their northern neighbor. Among all other political parties, at least two thirds agreed. The largest share of positive responses was recorded among Green voters - 75%.

When considering the regional landscape, there are differences between the west and east, as is traditionally the case in Germany. In the east of the country, 56% of respondents believe that Germany should help Denmark, while 39% are against. In the West, the response rates were 63% and 31%. The survey was conducted on January 8 and 9, and slightly more than 1,000 respondents took part in it. The margin of error does not exceed three percentage points.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term as head of state, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had previously questioned Denmark's right to control the island and said it should become part of the United States.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. In accordance with it, the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.