West waging hybrid war against Russia to maintain global dominance — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Western countries are waging a full-scale hybrid war against Russia in a bid to retain a dominant role in global affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said following a webinar of the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN).

TASS has obtained a transcript of what she said.

"What we see in reality, is a full-scale hybrid war launched against Russia and the conflict in Ukraine is an active battlefield. Their ultimate goal is to preserve Western global dominance at any cost," the diplomat noted.

At the same time, Russia’s objective, as President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated, "is to ensure Russia’s security and sovereignty," Zakharova repeated. "For that, demilitarization and denazification of current-day Ukraine, must be achieved. The Kiev regime and its Western puppeteers have time and again shown their terrorist and Russophobic nature," she concluded.