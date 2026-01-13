Iranian defense official accuses Israel, US of sending IS fighters to take part in unrest

DUBAI, January 13. /TASS/. Israel and the US sent Islamic State (IS, also known as ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorists to take part in mass riots and kill Iranian law enforcement officials and civilians, Iranian Armed Forces' Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi stated.

"To compensate for their defeat in the 12-day holy defensive war, the US and the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) unleashed IS terrorists on our great people. These mercenaries, who are worse than wild beasts, killed civilians and law enforcement officials," the Iranian state broadcaster quoted the defense official as saying.

Mousavi warned that "the Iranian security forces would not allow a single IS terrorist or foreign puppet to gain a foothold in the country."

Unrest in the country began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump previously stated that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.