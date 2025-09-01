West abuses role of dollar to suppress rivals — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Western countries are attempting to maintain their dominance on the world stage by abusing the dollar to suppress their opponents, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He noted that the West is doing everything possible to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world and preserve its dominance, "resorting to direct blackmail, pressure, and sanctions, rather than negotiations and fair competition."

"The West is also abusing the dollar’s role in global affairs, imposing tariff wars on everyone around it," Lavrov said in an interview, excerpts of which were published on the Telegram channel of VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"All of this has nothing to do with defending the legitimate rights of the West in the global economy and global politics, but is simply being used as a means of suppressing competitors," he added.

In addition, the Russian foreign minister noted that it is now clear to everyone that "these competitors have not only grown stronger, but in many respects are already ahead of the historical collective West.".