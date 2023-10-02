Trudeau’s excuses for honoring Nazi in parliament look miserable — Lavrov

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks miserable in his attempts to present excuses for honoring a Nazi in the national parliament, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the media at the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

He stated that the speaker of the Canadian parliament had prior knowledge that he would be honoring a Nazi.

"I think that anyone in his right mind here realizes that it could not happen the way Trudeau is now trying to make everyone believe. Of course, everyone knew what was going on: the speaker of parliament knew and the security services knew. The man was a public personality. He didn't hide his views. Many people know him. As for what Trudeau has been saying about the incident - it makes me feel awkward. After all he is a prime minister. When he was applauding together with Zelensky and when he raised his fist in the air, greeting that Nazi - of course, both they knew everything well enough," Lavrov said.