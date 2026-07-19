Russia’s Rublev wins Bastad ATP tournament in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s tennis star Andrey Rublev has won the Bastad ATP tournament after defeating Italy’s second-seeded Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-3.

The 28-year-old Russian, ranked 16th globally, now boasts 18 ATP singles titles, with his previous victory dating back to February of last year. In 2021, he claimed Olympic gold in mixed doubles alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and contributed to Russia’s triumphs in both the Davis Cup and ATP Cup.

The Bastad tournament, an ATP 250 event played on clay courts, features a total prize fund of €612,600. Historically, Darderi claimed the trophy last year, while Rublev remains the only Russian to have previously lifted the Bastad title, which he achieved in 2023.