Norilsk fuel spill penetrated soil as deep as 5 cm, survey reveals

On May 29, over 21,000 cubic meters of oil products spilt over the area of 180,000 thousand square meters as a result of a reservoir foundation sagging and subsequent reservoir breach, leading to contamination of soil and water.

A special task force was created by order of Governor Alexander Uss, which included representatives of the Siberian Federal University’s School of Ecology and Geography and School of Fundamental Biology and Biotechnology, as well as representatives of state authorities, to evaluate the contamination level.

"Following the study of samples, the contamination covers floodplains of Bezymyanny Stream, Daldykan and Ambarnaya Rivers. The soil penetration depth is preliminary between 2 and 5 centimeters. Visually, floodplains contamination area is at least 5 square kilometers. Samples of floodplains soils and bottom sediments are being studied by specialists," the press service said, adding that observation program was created that will last until October 2020; the monitoring will take place weekly.

The disaster consequences are being eliminated by the personnel and equipment of the power plant’s parent Nornickel company, the Russian Ministry of Transport’s Marine Rescue Service, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Gazprom-Neft and Transneft-Siberia companies. The Marine Rescue Service has experience of liquidation of over 50 oil spills around the world. The Service’s specialists managed to deploy several rows of boom containments on the Ambarnaya river and prevent the oil from spreading further. Currently, the spill is localized.

Four criminal cases were initiated after the incidents.