Kremlin says Norilsk fuel spill to have no effect on Russia’s plans to develop Arctic

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The fuel spill at a thermal power plant in Norilsk in the Krasnoyarsk Region will have no effect on Russia’s large-scale plans for developing the Arctic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"I don’t think this will affect these plans. The plans are still ambitious and the development of the Arctic is necessary for developing our economy and the social sphere," the Kremlin spokesman said, responding to a question about how the Norilsk accident might affect the projects for developing Arctic territories.