Putin orders to establish full control over emergency in Norilsk

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 5. /TASS/. The situation with the petroleum products spill in Norilsk should be under total control and causes should be found out uncompromisingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"I ask all the agencies that should be directly involved in this work, certainly the Ministry of Emergencies, to establish full special control over the situation," the president said at the meeting with environmentalists and animal activities. "Definitely, causes should be identified and damages should be assessed thoroughly and uncompromisingly, objectively," he added.