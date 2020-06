Fuel spill in river in Norilsk can be removed in 14 days — Nornickel top manager

NORILSK, June 5. /TASS/. Cleanup workers have contained the diesel fuel spill after an accident at a thermal power plant in Norilsk in the Russian Arctic, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"As of now, the diesel fuel spill has been contained and over 200 tonnes of fuel and lubricants have been collected," the ministry said.