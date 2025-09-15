NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine to mean war with Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The implementation of the idea to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine and the possibility for NATO countries to shoot down Russian drones would mean war between the alliance and Russia, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Seriously, implementing the provocative idea of Kiev and other idiots to create a 'no-fly zone over Ukraine' and allowing NATO countries to down our drones will mean only one thing: NATO's war with Russia," the politician wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on a statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Medvedev noted that the "powerful European initiative ‘Eastern Sentry’" amused him. "This seems to be all that remains of the ‘coalition of the willing’," he pointed out.

The politician also commented on Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's visit to Ukraine. "An Estonian defense minister has arrived in Kiev. He is threatening. The smaller the country, the more aggressive and foolish its leaders tend to be," Medvedev noted.