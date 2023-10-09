CSTO peacekeeping drills kick off in Kyrgyzstan with forces from five member states

BISHKEK, October 9. /TASS/. The Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 joint peacekeeping drills involving forces from five Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states have kicked off in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul Region, the press service of the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Today, in the Kyrgyz Republic, at the Edelweiss Proving Ground, an official opening ceremony was held for the active phase of the Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 joint drills with the CSTO peacekeeping forces," the statement said.

According to the press service, the drills’ main goals are to perfect the practical skills of peacekeeping forces’ command staff and personnel and enhance coordination between military units while fulfilling peacekeeping tasks in the Central Asian collective security region.

"During the exercise in highlands terrain, drills will be conducted on tasks for effecting a post-conflict settlement in a crisis zone, including conducting a peacekeeping operation with the forces and equipment available within the CSTO collective security system and providing humanitarian aid," the statement said.

The drills involve about 1,500 peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, operational groups from the CSTO Joint Headquarters and Secretariat, and over 200 units of special, armored and automotive equipment, military transport, assault and army aviation, unmanned aviation and attack motorboats.