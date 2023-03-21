Russia-China intergovernmental investment commission has 79 projects for over $165 bln

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The investment portfolio of the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation includes 79 projects worth more than $165 bln, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday opening a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We prioritize investment cooperation. The Intergovernmental Investment Commission's portfolio includes 79 projects totaling more than $165 bln," Mishustin said.

He stated that the energy partnership is strategic, encompassing all industry sectors such as natural gas, oil and oil products, coal, electricity, and peaceful nuclear initiatives. Yamal-LNG, Arctic LNG 2, the Amur Gas Chemical Plant, and the Ust-Luga gas processing complex are all examples of successful joint energy projects, he added. "I would like to highlight cooperation in high-tech areas. We are discussing aircraft construction, mechanical engineering, machine tool construction, space research, and end-to-end technologies aimed at creating innovative products and providing services. I am convinced that expanding innovative cooperation will strengthen Russia's and China's technological sovereignty," Mishustin said.

According to Mishustin, the agro-industrial complex prioritizes ensuring the two countries' food security. Mishustin also emphasized that "under the new geopolitical conditions, the importance of transport and logistics corridors based on the development of cross-border infrastructure is growing."

Mishustin also highlighted humanitarian issues. "We value Russia and China's strong cultural and humanitarian ties. They are founded on our peoples' historical traditions of friendship and mutual respect," he said.