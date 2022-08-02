Venezuela to host International Army Games contest for first time — Shoigu

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. A contest of the International Army Games that will run on the territory of 12 states on August 13-27 will for the first time take place in Venezuela on the American continent, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

"Preparations continue to hold the eighth International Army Games that will run on the territory of 12 states on August 13-27. They will bring together over 270 teams from 37 countries, including from two new participating states- Niger and Rwanda. For the first time, the Sniper Frontier competition of the Army Games will take place on the American continent, in Venezuela," the Russian defense chief said.

As Shoigu said, the Club of Fans and the museum of the International Army Games will traditionally work in the Patriot Park near Moscow and weapons trophies and advanced Russian military hardware will be on display.

All the international events that the Russian Defense Ministry holds "have proven to be of practical use," the defense chief said.

"All of them undoubtedly contribute to expanding the possibilities of military and military-technical cooperation and maintaining a dialogue with our foreign partners across a broad range of issues," Shoigu pointed out.