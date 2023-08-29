Russian forces seize several Ukrainian army strongholds in Zaporozhye area

MELITOPOL, August 29. /TASS/. Russian forces seized several Ukrainian army strongholds in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Tuesday.

"There are successes in the village of Verbovoye in the Orekhov direction where we have taken several Ukrainian army strongholds and hammered an enemy command post. The enemy has even retreated there a little and we have levelled out the frontline," the politician said.

The Ukrainian military has sharply decreased its activity near the settlement of Rabotino west of Verbovoye, he said.

"The level of attacks using armor has declined radically and Ukrainian troops attack on foot without even pickup trucks but the enemy actively employs UAVs and JDAM bombs," Rogov said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on August 28 that Russian forces had repulsed seven Ukrainian army attacks near Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region.