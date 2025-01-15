UAE may host Putin-Trump meeting, Russian expert says

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a strong track record of hosting summits and could serve as the venue for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, Oleg Karpovich, Vice-Rector for Scientific Affairs at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"During his election campaign, Donald Trump stated that he would contribute to resolving the Ukraine crisis. The time has come to move to the next stage and fulfill the promises made," Karpovich said. He added that Trump has realized the policy pursued by outgoing US President Joe Biden has led to a deep crisis in Russian-US relations, making the Caribbean crisis seem like "a mere walk in the park." "Certain actions clearly need to be taken as the world has become highly electrified," the expert noted.

He dismissed Switzerland as a possible location for the meeting. "Switzerland has ceased to be a neutral country since it joined anti-Russian sanctions. It is no longer the neutral ground it once was," he stated. "Thus, a Middle Eastern country is likely to be chosen. In this regard, the UAE stands out as a viable option, given its history of facilitating various exchanges, negotiations, and consultations. The UAE has a positive track record of hosting such talks," he explained.

Karpovich recalled Putin’s remarks during his Direct Line Q&A session in December, where the Russian leader stated that if Trump proposed a meeting, he would be open to discussing a broad range of issues concerning the Ukraine crisis. "Of course, Russia’s position is that we will base our actions on the real situation on the ground. Russian troops are advancing," he concluded.