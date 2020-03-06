Russian stock market ends week in red amid a record drop in oil prices

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Russian stock market closed the week with a decline under the pressure of a record drop in world oil prices - by 9.3%.
By the end of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, the MOEX index fell by 3.5% to 2,719.46 points, the RTS index by 5%, to 1,257.94 points, according to trading data.
By the end of the week, the ruble weakened against the US and European currencies. As of 7:12 pm Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was 68.49 rubles. (+1.3%), the euro was77.54 rubles. (+ 2.2%).
Oil price showed a significant decline. The futures on Brent crude with settlement in May 2020 on the London Stock Exchange ICE fell 9.3% to $45.3 per barrel. Last time the price was below the $46 mark in late June 2017.