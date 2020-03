MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Brent oil futures prices with delivery in May 2020 dropped by more than 6.5% to $46.73 a barrel on the London-based ICE today, according to trading data.

Brent oil prices were at the level below $47 per barrel last time in mid-July 2017.

April 2020 WTI futures prices fell by 6.3% go $43.01 a barrel at the same time.

The dollar at the same time added 1.33% against the ruble to 67.52 rubles per dollar. The euro rose by 1.17% and amounted to 77.07 rubles.