Air defenses thwart Kiev’s attempted drone attack in Moscow — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Kiev tried to attack facilities in Moscow with three drones in the early hours of Wednesday morning but they were jammed and destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On the night of August 23, air defenses thwarted another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Moscow, which involved three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Two drones involved in the attack were destroyed by air defenses over the Mozhaisky and Khimkinsky districts of the Moscow Region, while the third one was jammed by electronic warfare and lost control, crashing into a building under construction in the Moscow City complex," the statement reads

According to the ministry, there were no casualties.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that air defenses had downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Mozhaisky District of the Moscow Region, while another drone hit a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district.