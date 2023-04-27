Russia, Turkey agree to boost tourist air traffic — Putin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The buildup of tourist ties between Russia and Turkey were discussed in the conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Both sides stressed the interest in further development of tourist exchanges. Turkish resorts are known to be highly popular among our citizens; more than five million Russians visited Turkey last year. Certainly, it is important to create comfortable conditions for traveling between two countries and we agreed in this context to increase the volume of bilateral air transportation," Putin said.

The two leaders agreed to deepen interaction in economic and trade sphere, stimulate consistent growth of mutual trade turnover and promote the inflow of investments, Putin added.