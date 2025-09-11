S7 Airlines plans to operate flights to Krasnodar — airline

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. S7 Airlines plans to operate flights to the Krasnodar airport and will announce the start date of flights after the relevant approval, the press service of the air carrier told TASS

"S7 Airlines plans to operate flights to the Krasnodar airport. We will additionally announce the start date of flights after receiving the relevant approval," the statement said.

The Krasnodar airport was opened for flights from 09:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 11. The airport has not served aircraft since the end of February 2022 for safety reasons. Throughout the entire period of temporary restrictions, the Krasnodar airport maintained a high degree of readiness to resume operations.