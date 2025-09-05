Power of Siberia 2 one of largest projects in 21st century — Mongolia’s PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline will become of the largest energy projects of the 21st century, Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This is certainly one of the largest projects of the entire century. I am confident this will become the serious organizational work," the prime minister noted.

Mongolia is ready to do everything to implement the project, Zandanshatar stressed. "I would like to declare with all the responsibility from this stand that the government of Mongolia intends to provide comprehensive support for implementation of this mega project," he added.