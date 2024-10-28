Russia and Kuwait to make a decision on facilitating visa regime — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The authorities of Russia and Kuwait will decide on facilitating the visa regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah al-Yahya.

"We will make an additional decision on facilitating the visa regime," he said.

Lavrov recalled that some time ago Russia introduced electronic visas for a large number of countries, including Kuwait.

"And our Kuwaiti friends said that they will make the same decision. This will significantly ease bureaucratic procedures when visiting Kuwait and the Russian Federation," the Russian Foreign Minister noted.