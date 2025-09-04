Russia, Laos work in all areas, including security — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. During a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the expanding scope of Russia’s relations with the Lao People's Democratic Republic across all significant sectors, including cooperation among security agencies.

"Our bilateral ties are strengthening across all key areas, notably including collaboration between our security services," Putin stated. He also highlighted that October marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Laos. "You are well acquainted with our country, even though this is your first visit in this capacity," Putin remarked to the Lao Prime Minister.

The Russian leader noted that the Eastern Economic Forum offers a valuable platform not only for bilateral engagement but also for networking with colleagues and partners from nearly the entire Pacific region. "I am confident that this trip will be both productive and meaningful," he concluded.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories.